Ajinkya Rahane: New Captain to Lead Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders have appointed Ajinkya Rahane as the team's captain for this year's Indian Premier League, succeeding Shreyas Iyer. Venkatesh Iyer has been named vice-captain. Rahane, known for his leadership during India's 2020-21 test series win in Australia, aims to defend the title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 16:17 IST
Ajinkya Rahane Image Credit: Twitter (@BCCI)
Kolkata Knight Riders, reigning champions of the Indian Premier League, have named the seasoned batsman Ajinkya Rahane as their captain for the upcoming season. Rahane takes over from Shreyas Iyer, who has transitioned to lead the Punjab Kings after his release from Kolkata.

Venkatesh Iyer, a crucial seam-bowling all-rounder, will support Rahane in the leadership role as vice-captain, confirmed by a statement from the team. Venky Mysore, Kolkata's chief executive, expressed enthusiasm for Rahane's leadership qualities, affirming confidence in the duo's ability to guide the team effectively.

Rahane, recognized for his previous captaincy success in guiding India to a prominent test series victory against Australia, acknowledged the honor of leading Kolkata Knight Riders. Expressing optimism about the squad's balance and potential, Rahane is set to embark on the challenge of defending the IPL title.

