Blatter and Platini: On Trial Again for FIFA Payment Allegations

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and French soccer legend Michel Platini were back in a Swiss court on Monday, standing firm on their innocence in a high-stakes legal battle. This comes 2-1/2 years after being cleared of fraud in a case involving a contentious $2.22 million payment.

The Swiss federal prosecutor has challenged their 2022 acquittal, pressing for a review at the Extraordinary Appeals Chamber in Muttenz, near Basel. The prosecutor seeks to overturn the previous judgment, arguing that Blatter and Platini made false claims to FIFA regarding the payment for advisory work.

Blatter and Platini, both of whom were suspended by FIFA in 2015, maintain their honesty and dismiss any fraud charges. The court is set to deliver its decision on March 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)