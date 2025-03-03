Left Menu

Cricket Bowls Its Way Back to Olympic Glory in 2028

The inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics is a significant development, hailed by IOC president frontrunner Sebastian Coe. Cricket's return in T20 format marks its Olympic comeback since 1900, opening new markets for the Olympic movement. Coe emphasizes cricket's global support and potential impact.

Cricket Bowls Its Way Back to Olympic Glory in 2028
  • India

Cricket's long-anticipated return to the Olympic Games will take place at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, where it will feature in the T20 format for the first time since 1900. This historic move was decided by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2023, marking a significant step toward attracting new global audiences and fans.

IOC president frontrunner Sebastian Coe has expressed optimism regarding the addition of cricket, underscoring its vast support base that extends beyond South Asia. Coe noted that cricket's inclusion would stimulate new markets and contribute critically to the growth of the Olympic movement.

The decision has generated excitement among cricket enthusiasts worldwide, with Coe highlighting the sport's ability to engage diverse communities globally. This decision aligns with efforts to use advanced technology, like Artificial Intelligence, to boost talent identification and level the playing field for smaller national teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

