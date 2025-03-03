Outcry Over Congress Spokesperson's Remarks on Rohit Sharma

In a heated exchange, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya criticized Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed for questioning India captain Rohit Sharma's fitness and leadership, labeling her remarks as 'deeply shameful.'

The incident unfolded following Sharma's dismissal during India's Champions Trophy match against New Zealand, drawing widespread condemnation.

Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia joined the chorus against Mohamed, stressing the negative impact of such comments on the national team's morale.

(With inputs from agencies.)