Outcry Over Congress Spokesperson's Remarks on Rohit Sharma
Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed faced backlash for her remarks on Rohit Sharma's fitness and captaincy. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya condemned her comments, calling them 'deeply shameful.' The controversy arose during the Champions Trophy, with India's team officials also criticizing the derogatory remarks against their cricket captain.
In a heated exchange, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya criticized Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed for questioning India captain Rohit Sharma's fitness and leadership, labeling her remarks as 'deeply shameful.'
The incident unfolded following Sharma's dismissal during India's Champions Trophy match against New Zealand, drawing widespread condemnation.
Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia joined the chorus against Mohamed, stressing the negative impact of such comments on the national team's morale.
