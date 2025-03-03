Gujarat Giants Triumph in Women's Premier League Showdown

In an electrifying match in the Women's Premier League, Gujarat Giants clinched a significant victory over UP Warriorz, triumphing by 81 runs. The game held on Monday saw star batter Beth Mooney shine with an unbeaten 96 run performance, steering her team to a formidable total of 186/5 in 20 overs.

The Warriors, in response, faltered under pressure and were dismissed for 105 in 17.1 overs with Grace Harris being the top scorer at 25. The dynamic bowling duo of Kashvee Gautam and Tanuja Kanwar spearheaded the Giants' attack, claiming three wickets each to dismantle the batting lineup.

This commanding win accentuates the Giants' prowess in the league, while the Warriorz are left to regroup ahead of their upcoming fixtures. The match underscored the critical role of strategic bowling and resilient batting in securing victories in high-stakes tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)