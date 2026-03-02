Left Menu

Supreme Court Divided on Gun Ownership for Drug Users

The U.S. Supreme Court remains divided on the legality of barring illegal drug users from owning firearms, amid a dispute involving the Second Amendment right. The case centers on Ali Hemani, a marijuana user charged with illegal gun possession. Historical and legal precedents form the crux of arguments presented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 22:36 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court exhibited a split stance on Monday over a federal law defended by the Trump administration, which forbids users of illegal drugs from possessing firearms. This case tests the Second Amendment, focusing on an illegal gun possession charge against Ali Hemani, a marijuana user.

Hemani faced charges following an FBI raid, yet was never accused of gun-related violence. The law in question, part of the 1968 Gun Control Act, has also led to controversy involving Hunter Biden. Legal and historical debates are at the forefront, challenging Second Amendment protections.

Arguments highlighted distinctions between habitual drug users and alcohol consumers, emphasizing historical precedents. The Supreme Court, with a conservative majority, often interprets Second Amendment rights expansively, amidst increasing national firearms violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

