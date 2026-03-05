Left Menu

Interrogation of Senior IPS Officer in Alleged Custodial Torture Case

The senior IPS officer, M Sunil Kumar Naik, faced police questioning regarding the alleged custodial torture of Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishna Raju under the previous YSRCP administration in Andhra Pradesh. The interrogation is set to continue for five days concerning Naik's involvement in the incident during his state-to-state deputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guntur | Updated: 05-03-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 20:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior IPS officer M Sunil Kumar Naik faced extensive questioning by Andhra Pradesh Police on Thursday. This interrogation concerns the alleged custodial torture of Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishna Raju during the YSRCP government's tenure.

Naik was quizzed from 10 am to 5 pm, and further sessions are scheduled across the next five days. The inquiry seeks to unravel Naik's role in Raju's arrest and subsequent alleged torture.

Raju, who represents the Undi Assembly constituency, previously served as Narasapuram MP for YSRCP. His arrest stemmed from derogatory remarks made against the then Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

