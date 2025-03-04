Left Menu

Cricket Over Criticism: Gavaskar Defends Rohit Sharma

Sunil Gavaskar defended Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma against fat-shaming. Criticizing a politician's remarks, Gavaskar emphasized mental strength over physical appearance in cricket. He cited Sarfaraz Khan's success despite similar challenges. The criticism faced backlash, prompting the politician to remove her comments, and Congress distanced itself from her remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 04-03-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 16:53 IST
Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has spoken out in support of Indian captain Rohit Sharma after the cricketer was subjected to fat-shaming comments. Gavaskar asserted that physical size is irrelevant in cricket and that mental strength is what truly counts.

In his remarks, Gavaskar criticized a politician for making unnecessary remarks about Sharma's appearance during the Champions Trophy. Gavaskar also highlighted how Mumbai cricketer Sarfaraz Khan faced similar body shaming, yet it did not impact his performance adversely.

The comments on Rohit's physique were also addressed by Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed, who called him 'fat for a sportsman' and 'the most unimpressive Captain.' Following backlash on social media, she removed her post, and Congress distanced itself from her statement.

