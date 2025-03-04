Cricket Over Criticism: Gavaskar Defends Rohit Sharma
Sunil Gavaskar defended Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma against fat-shaming. Criticizing a politician's remarks, Gavaskar emphasized mental strength over physical appearance in cricket. He cited Sarfaraz Khan's success despite similar challenges. The criticism faced backlash, prompting the politician to remove her comments, and Congress distanced itself from her remarks.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has spoken out in support of Indian captain Rohit Sharma after the cricketer was subjected to fat-shaming comments. Gavaskar asserted that physical size is irrelevant in cricket and that mental strength is what truly counts.
In his remarks, Gavaskar criticized a politician for making unnecessary remarks about Sharma's appearance during the Champions Trophy. Gavaskar also highlighted how Mumbai cricketer Sarfaraz Khan faced similar body shaming, yet it did not impact his performance adversely.
The comments on Rohit's physique were also addressed by Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed, who called him 'fat for a sportsman' and 'the most unimpressive Captain.' Following backlash on social media, she removed her post, and Congress distanced itself from her statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
RCB's Dominant Display Sinks DC in a Stellar WPL Performance
Sattva Sukun Lifecare's Revenue and Profit Skyrocket: Strong Q3 Performance
'Conclave' and 'The Brutalist' Shine at BAFTAs; Shakira Set for Peru Performance
New Zealand Opens Champions Trophy with Stellar Performances by Latham and Young
Indian Rupee's Strong Performance Amid Global Currency Downfalls