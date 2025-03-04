Left Menu

Salman Ali Agha's Fearless Era: A New Dawn for Pakistan T20

Salman Ali Agha, the newly appointed T20 captain of Pakistan, commits to a bold strategy in upcoming matches, promising a fearless approach. With an emphasis on grooming young talent and maintaining an aggressive mindset alongside vice captain Shadab Khan, Agha aims to revolutionize Pakistan's T20 cricket strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:45 IST
Salman Ali Agha
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Salman Ali Agha, appointed as Pakistan's T20 captain, vowed on Tuesday to adopt a fearless strategy in the shortest format as his team gears up for upcoming tournaments. The team's focus is on fearless, high-risk cricket as it enters the five-match T20I series against New Zealand starting March 16.

Agha expressed his honor at being named captain while acknowledging the challenges ahead, particularly in leading a squad dominated by young talents. He emphasized that players have the freedom to play boldly, even if failures ensue, citing the necessity of a different mindset in T20 matches.

The captain, along with vice captain Shadab Khan, is determined to cultivate attacking players to bolster the team's aggressive playstyle. Interim head coach Aaqib Javed reassured that while veterans Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan are absent from this squad, they remain in consideration for future engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

