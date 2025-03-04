New Zealand Gears Up for Spin Challenge Against South Africa in Lahore Semifinal

In anticipation of the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal clash against South Africa in Lahore, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner expressed confidence about the pitch conditions being less spin-friendly compared to Dubai's International Stadium.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Santner acknowledged the formidable spin attack of the Proteas led by Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Aiden Markram. However, he noted that Lahore's pitch might favor seamers as it is likely to see less spin.

Reflecting on New Zealand's strategy in ODIs, Santner highlighted their readiness and emphasized the importance of capitalizing on the semifinal opportunity. The teams are set for an intense battle, with both sides aiming for a spot in the final.

