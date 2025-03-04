Virat Kohli's Masterclass Leads India to a Thrilling Victory Over Australia

In a thrilling ICC Champions Trophy semifinal, India's star batter Virat Kohli once again showcased his exceptional skills, guiding the team to a remarkable four-wicket win against Australia. Kohli's well-calculated 84-run inning was crucial in India's successful chase of 265 runs, even as the team initially found themselves in a tricky spot at 43/2.

After the match, former cricketer Yograj Singh praised Kohli's match-winning performance but noted the batter's dismissal came from an "unnecessary" shot. He expressed admiration for Kohli, likening him to a son and urging critics to support players like Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill. Singh also lauded Axar Patel for his impactful cameo and resilience in the face of an injury.

Australia, after electing to bat, struggled to set a competitive score, thanks in part to Mohammad Shami's impressive 3/48. The Indian bowlers, including Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja, restricted Australia to 264. In response, Kohli's partnerships with Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, and KL Rahul were instrumental in securing India's victory, which was sealed by Hardik Pandya's aggressive batting. Yograj Singh commended the team's collective effort and urged continued support for the players, regardless of individual performances.

