Ajinkya Rahane's Fearless Cricket: A New Era for KKR

Ajinkya Rahane, captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, attributes his success in the IPL and domestic T20s to playing 'fearless cricket' while maintaining calmness. The 36-year-old has excelled as a batsman in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and IPL, focusing on freedom and enjoying the game. His leadership and approach bode well for KKR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 11:14 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders' new captain Ajinkya Rahane attributes his recent success in the Indian Premier League and domestic T20 tournaments to playing 'fearless cricket' while maintaining composure.

The seasoned cricketer, now 36, led the batting charts in the last Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 469 runs at an impressive strike rate and has been a pivotal player for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

As he prepares to lead KKR in the upcoming season, Rahane emphasizes the importance of staying present and playing with freedom, a strategy that has served him well both domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

