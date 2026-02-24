Harry Brook's Heroics Lead England to T20 World Cup Semifinals

Harry Brook's masterful century guided England to a thrilling two-wicket victory against Pakistan, ensuring a berth in the T20 World Cup semifinals. His 51-ball knock, featuring ten fours and four sixes, demonstrated his cricketing acumen as he navigated a challenging pitch to chase down 165 runs.

England, initially faltering at 35 for 3, relied heavily on Brook's steady hand to reach the target with just five balls left. Facing formidable spells from Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Tariq, Brook's calculated attack, particularly on spinners, exemplified his strategic prowess.

Brook's performance marked the highest score by an England skipper in T20 World Cup history, highlighting his capability and composure under pressure. Meanwhile, Pakistan's competitive 164 for 9 was spearheaded by Sahibzada Farhan's spirited half-century, but it fell short against an England side driven by Brook's brilliance.

