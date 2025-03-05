Scotland vs Wales: A Battle for Redemption in Six Nations

The Scotland rugby team seeks redemption in the Six Nations as they prepare to face Wales this weekend at Murrayfield. Despite a strong start against Italy, the team has faltered with narrow defeats to Ireland and England, particularly a heartbreaking 16-15 loss at Twickenham.

Fullback Blair Kinghorn expressed the team's disappointment, citing missed opportunities against England. 'We played better rugby but failed to capitalize, costing us the game,' he told reporters. As they gear up to confront a struggling Wales side, Kinghorn remains cautious yet optimistic.

Wales, on a record losing streak and recovering from a coaching change, showcased improvement against Ireland. Scotland, meanwhile, is bolstered by the return of wing Darcy Graham and the full participation of centre Huw Jones and prop Rory Sutherland in training, strengthening their squad for the crucial match.

