A Sharath Kamal Bids Farewell: The Swansong of an Indian Table Tennis Icon

Indian table tennis legend A Sharath Kamal announced that the WTT Contender Chennai will be his last professional tournament, concluding an over-two-decade career. The 42-year-old, with seven Commonwealth golds and two Asian Games bronze, retires as India's highest-ranked player, focusing on grooming younger talent and continuing service off the table.

Chennai | Updated: 05-03-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 15:03 IST
Sharath Kamal
  • Country:
  • India

Indian table tennis legend A Sharath Kamal is set to take his final bow on the professional stage, with the WTT Contender Chennai marking the end of an illustrious career spanning over two decades.

Scheduled from March 25 to 30, the event will witness the 42-year-old Chennai native conclude his journey where it all began—on these very courts. A winner of seven Commonwealth Games gold medals and two Asian Games bronze medals, Kamal remains the highest-ranked Indian in the ITTF standings.

Post-retirement, Kamal plans to mentor budding talent and continue contributing to the sport off the table. Expressing gratitude on Instagram, he reflected on his journey and the emotions that accompanied it, underscoring his enduring dedication to table tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

