Ravindra and Williamson's Record-Breaking Partnership Propels New Zealand to Semifinal Glory
Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson's centuries led New Zealand to achieve a record-breaking score of 362/6 against South Africa in the Champions Trophy semifinal. Their 164-run partnership set a solid foundation, allowing the latter batsmen to dominate as the team added 112 runs in the final 10 overs.
- Country:
- Pakistan
New Zealand's dynamic duo, Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson, shattered records with their outstanding centuries, propelling their team to a formidable 362 for 6 in the Champions Trophy semifinal against South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium. This score sets a new high for the tournament's history.
The partnership of 164 runs between Ravindra and Williamson for the second wicket laid an impeccable platform, helping the latter batsmen blast through the final overs. With a strong opening stand of 48, Ravindra and Will Young paved the way, despite Young's early dismissal.
As the match progressed, New Zealand added an explosive 112 runs in the last 10 overs. Contributions from Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, and Michael Bracewell intensified the pressure on South Africa's bowlers, leaving them to wilt on a favorable batting track. The final will now unfold in Dubai, marking the end of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
USAID Funding Freeze Puts Promising South African HIV Vaccine Trials on Hold
Delay in South Africa's 2025 Budget Announcement
Budget Standoff: South Africa's Political Gridlock
US Relations Strain: Marco Rubio Skips South Africa's G20 Meeting
Priyank Panchal's Unbeaten Century Rescues Gujarat in Ranji Semifinal