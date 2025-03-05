UPDATE 1-Rugby-England drop Marcus Smith for Six Nations clash with Italy

England have dropped Marcus Smith for Sunday's Six Nations clash against Italy at Twickenham with Elliot Daly replacing him as coach Steve Borthwick makes three changes to the line-up that began the narrow victory over Scotland. Daly, who scored the winning try in the 26-25 win against France after coming off the bench, is preferred at fullback with Fin Smith retaining his place at flyhalf.

Former skipper Jamie George returns at hooker to earn his 100th cap while Fraser Dingwall will make his first start of the championship at inside centre, replacing Henry Slade. George will become the seventh England player to reach the century milestone.

"Reaching 100 caps is a wonderful achievement that reflects Jamie's talent, dedication and hard work," Borthwick said. Marcus Smith had been Borthwick's first-choice number 10 but was shifted to fullback for England's last two games in the tournament, thrilling one-point wins against France and Scotland. However, he looked uncomfortable and barely ran with the ball while his defending was targeted by Scotland.

On the decision to drop him, Borthwick said: "It's brilliant for England to have such high-quality players. You'll have seen Elliot's impact off the bench and I'm looking forward to seeing Marcus Smith off the bench against tiring defenders, in space." Dingwall, who won his last England cap more than a year ago, will be in familiar company in England's back line. His inclusion means five of the seven backs to start on Sunday will be from Premiership champions Northampton.

Alex Mitchell will continue his half back partnership with Smith, with Ollie Sleightholme on the left wing and Tommy Freeman on the right. "They have all been selected because they're high-quality and I want them to bring that onto the pitch. Fraser is smart, intelligent and he makes those around him play better because of his presence," Borthwick said. England were criticised for kicking away possession against Scotland and will be looking to build a positive points difference against an Italy side thrashed by France last time out. Borthwick's side are third and have minus three difference although they retain an outside chance of winning the title.

"England versus Italy is always an exciting fixture to be part of," Borthwick said. England team: 15-Elliot Daly, 14-Tommy Freeman, 13-Ollie Lawrence, 12-Fraser Dingwall, 11-Ollie Sleightholme, 10-Fin Smith, 9-Alex Mitchell, 8-Tom Willis, 7-Ben Earl, 6-Tom Curry, 5-Ollie Chessum, 4-Maro Itoje (captain), 3-Will Stuart, 2-Jamie George, 1-Ellis Genge.

