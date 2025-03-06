Left Menu

Reiffel, Illingworth to be on-field umpires for Champions Trophy final

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 06-03-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 20:18 IST
Australia's Paul Reiffel and England's Richard Illingworth will be the on-field umpires, while Sri Lanka's Ranjan Madugalle will be the match referee for the Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand here on Sunday.

Reiffel, 58, a former Australian fast bowler with more than 200 Test and ODI wickets, was one of the on-field umpires during South Africa's semifinal against New Zealand in Lahore.

Illingworth, 61, a former England left-arm spinner, was part of the action in India's last-four clash against Australia in Dubai.

Illingworth, the four-time ICC Umpire of the Year, also stood in the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India and the 2024 T20 World Cup in the Americas.

He was also the umpire in the group match between India and New Zealand, which the former won by 44 runs.

India defeated Australia by four wickets in Dubai to secure a place in the final, while New Zealand beat South Africa by 50 runs in the other last-four clash.

List of officials: On-field Umpires -- Paul Reiffel and Richard Illingworth; Third Umpire -- Joel Wilson; Fourth Umpire -- Kumar Dharmasena; Match Referee -- Ranjan Madugalle.

