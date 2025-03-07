Matt Henry's Fitness Uncertainty Ahead of Champions Trophy Final

Matt Henry, New Zealand's leading wicket-taker, faces potential exclusion from the Champions Trophy final due to a shoulder injury sustained during the semi-final against South Africa in Lahore. According to ESPNcricinfo, Henry injured his shoulder attempting a crucial catch to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen.

Despite returning to the field to bowl two additional overs and exhibiting commitment by diving in the field, team management is uncertain about his fitness. Head coach Gary Stead expressed hope about Henry's recovery but acknowledged that the player's condition remains uncertain just over two days before the final.

Henry has been pivotal for New Zealand, claiming ten wickets at an average of 16.70, including a five-wicket haul against India in the group stage. If ruled out, Jacob Duffy, who has yet to play in the tournament, could serve as a replacement for the final against India in Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)