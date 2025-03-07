PadelPark to Revolutionize Indian Sports with First Professional Padel League

In a move set to transform the landscape of sports in India, PadelPark is preparing to introduce the country's first-ever professional padel league. The league, developed in partnership with JSW Sports, aims to elevate the sport to new heights by increasing its visibility and establishing a solid organizational framework.

PadelPark has been a dominant force in the Indian padel scene, holding a commanding 70 percent of the nation's infrastructure for this burgeoning racket sport. Spearheaded by Parth Jindal, who recently acquired a 20 percent stake, the company is instrumental in the sport's mainstream adoption and growth.

Founded by Ronak Daftary, Nikhil Sachdev, Jigar Doshi, and Pratik Doshi, PadelPark launched its operations in 2023 and has since developed over 100 courts nationwide. The company's four major verticals are infrastructure development and franchising, academy and training, retail and equipment, and competitive events. Under the guidance of veteran coach Victor Perez, over 200 players are being trained across Mumbai, ensuring a sustainable model for the sport's future in India. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)