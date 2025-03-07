Barcelona owes much of its championship-caliber performance to Raphinha, whose standout season has seen him netting 25 goals across all competitions.

The 28-year-old Brazilian forward has been a versatile asset, contributing significantly both in attack and defense, and has been acknowledged by rivals like Osasuna coach Vicente Moreno for his elite skills on the field.

Raphinha's crucial goals have kept Barcelona in contention for major titles, including La Liga and the Champions League. As he continues to deliver in clutch moments, his influence is pivotal in Barcelona's quest for glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)