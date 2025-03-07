Left Menu

Raphinha: Catalan Star Shaping a New Era for Barcelona

Raphinha's consistent performance and clutch scoring make him a pivotal player for Barcelona. His versatility across the field has resulted in his best scoring season with 25 goals. Renowned figures like Vicente Moreno recognize his elite influence in attack and defense, keeping Barcelona in the title race.

Updated: 07-03-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:58 IST
Raphinha: Catalan Star Shaping a New Era for Barcelona
Barcelona owes much of its championship-caliber performance to Raphinha, whose standout season has seen him netting 25 goals across all competitions.

The 28-year-old Brazilian forward has been a versatile asset, contributing significantly both in attack and defense, and has been acknowledged by rivals like Osasuna coach Vicente Moreno for his elite skills on the field.

Raphinha's crucial goals have kept Barcelona in contention for major titles, including La Liga and the Champions League. As he continues to deliver in clutch moments, his influence is pivotal in Barcelona's quest for glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

