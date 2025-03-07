India Gears Up for Los Angeles 2028 and Strengthens Bid for 2036 Olympics at Chintan Shivir

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, chaired a two-day Chintan Shivir focused on India's preparations for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and its ambitious bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics. The event saw participation from Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse, along with sports ministers from various States and Union Territories, senior sports administrators, government officials, and domain experts.

During his address, Dr. Mandaviya highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for India’s emergence as a global sporting powerhouse, emphasizing that India is rapidly advancing towards becoming a hub for sports. He encouraged states to collaborate actively in making India's Olympic dream a reality. “Chintan Shivir is an initiative guided by the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of good governance. This forum allows us to collaborate and take forward our dream of hosting the Olympics,” he stated.

Key Discussions and Outcomes from the Chintan Shivir:

Enhancing Sports Infrastructure and Talent Development

The Shivir provided a platform for dialogue on crucial areas such as talent identification, coaching methodologies, and the sustainable development of sports. Delegates from various states, including Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Haryana, Bihar, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh, shared best practices, with a collective emphasis on learning and progress.

Dr. Mandaviya underscored that a well-structured and collaborative approach is essential for India’s journey towards becoming a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047. Recognizing that sports is a State subject, he stressed the need for a unified national effort to elevate India's standing in the global sports arena.

The Impact of Khelo India and Future Initiatives

A major focus of the discussions was the Khelo India initiative, which has played a crucial role in identifying and nurturing young athletes. Dr. Mandaviya noted significant progress, with over 2,800 Khelo India academies established and 937 out of 1,045 Khelo India Centres currently operational. To further streamline talent development, he proposed the creation of a national athlete repository with unique IDs to track progress and ensure systematic growth.

Additionally, new initiatives under Khelo India were announced, including beach games, water sports, and indigenous games, to encourage greater regional participation and foster India’s sports culture. A particular emphasis was placed on identifying young athletes aged 9-14 and providing long-term training for Olympic preparation.

Strengthening Grassroots Sports and Governance

Participants also explored ways to strengthen grassroots sports, including the establishment of District-Level Sports Schools (DLSSs) by upgrading existing schools to serve as training hubs for young talent.

Furthermore, discussions emphasized the need for transparency in National Sports Federations to ensure fair selection processes and build confidence among aspiring athletes and their families. A collaborative governance model centered around athletes was recommended to improve coordination among all stakeholders.

Optimizing Sports Infrastructure for Sustainable Growth

A major highlight of the discussions was the need for efficient utilization of sports infrastructure. Delegates explored sustainable models where stadiums and existing sports facilities across States, PSUs, Ministries, and the private sector could be optimized for training and competitions. This approach aims to create a self-sustaining ecosystem that maximizes resources while ensuring accessibility for athletes at all levels.

Cultural and Wellness Activities

In addition to the deliberations, the participants engaged in a meditation session led by Padma Bhushan Daaji, promoting mindfulness and focus among the attendees. The event concluded with a vibrant cultural program showcasing India’s rich heritage through traditional music, dance, and artistic performances, celebrating the nation’s diversity and spirit.

Conclusion

The Chintan Shivir successfully laid the groundwork for India's Olympic aspirations, fostering collaboration among key stakeholders to accelerate progress. With a clear roadmap focusing on talent development, infrastructure optimization, grassroots sports, and transparent governance, India is making steady strides towards hosting the 2036 Olympics and excelling at the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

Dr. Mandaviya reiterated, “We cannot afford to let talent slip through the cracks. A scientific approach in talent identification and management, along with active participation from National Sports Federations, is crucial for India’s Olympic mission.”

The momentum from the Chintan Shivir will continue, with follow-up initiatives ensuring that India’s sports ecosystem remains robust and competitive on the global stage.