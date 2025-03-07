Cadillac's Racing Entry: Redefining the F1 Landscape

Cadillac's Formula 1 team has secured a place on the grid for the 2026 season after receiving official approval from the FIA and Formula One Management. This new venture marks a significant milestone as Cadillac becomes the second American-owned team alongside Haas.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem lauded the entry as a transformative moment, aligning with the 2026 regulations. Backed by General Motors and TWG Motorsports, Cadillac F1 plans to bring fresh energy and push motorsport's boundaries.

The team has faced challenges, including a breakdown in relationships within F1, but is now fast-tracking developments in anticipation of their debut. Utilizing leased Ferrari engines initially, their North Carolina and Indiana facilities are set to contribute advanced engineering to the global F1 stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)