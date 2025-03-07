Left Menu

Cadillac's Racing Entry: Redefining the F1 Landscape

Cadillac's Formula 1 venture was officially approved to join the grid in 2026, marking a historic milestone. As the second American-owned team, Cadillac F1 aims to leverage General Motors' partnership and expand its motorsport presence. The team prepares to challenge global competition with a focus on innovation and American-built powertrains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cadillac's Formula 1 team has secured a place on the grid for the 2026 season after receiving official approval from the FIA and Formula One Management. This new venture marks a significant milestone as Cadillac becomes the second American-owned team alongside Haas.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem lauded the entry as a transformative moment, aligning with the 2026 regulations. Backed by General Motors and TWG Motorsports, Cadillac F1 plans to bring fresh energy and push motorsport's boundaries.

The team has faced challenges, including a breakdown in relationships within F1, but is now fast-tracking developments in anticipation of their debut. Utilizing leased Ferrari engines initially, their North Carolina and Indiana facilities are set to contribute advanced engineering to the global F1 stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

