Left Menu

Agnese Campeol: Inspiring Thailand's First Winter Olympic Bobsledder

Agnese Campeol, Thailand's promising 18-year-old bobsledder, draws inspiration from Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries as she aims to represent her country in the Winter Olympics. Already a silver medalist at the Winter Youth Olympics, Campeol's journey motivates young Thai athletes to pursue winter sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 00:32 IST
Agnese Campeol: Inspiring Thailand's First Winter Olympic Bobsledder

Agnese Campeol, an ambitious young bobsledder from Thailand, is setting her sights on making history. Inspired by three-time Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries, Campeol seeks to become the first to represent Thailand in bobsledding at the Winter Olympics.

The 18-year-old, who earned a silver medal at the Winter Youth Olympics, is benefitting from a mentorship program by the International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation. This partnership is providing her the chance to learn from Humphries, a seasoned competitor with two decades of experience spanning two countries.

Campeol's rapid rise in the sport is not only driving her towards Olympic glory but is also inspiring young aspiring athletes back in Thailand. Her journey serves as a beacon of possibility for succeeding in winter sports within a tropical nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025