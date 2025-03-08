Agnese Campeol: Inspiring Thailand's First Winter Olympic Bobsledder

Agnese Campeol, an ambitious young bobsledder from Thailand, is setting her sights on making history. Inspired by three-time Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries, Campeol seeks to become the first to represent Thailand in bobsledding at the Winter Olympics.

The 18-year-old, who earned a silver medal at the Winter Youth Olympics, is benefitting from a mentorship program by the International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation. This partnership is providing her the chance to learn from Humphries, a seasoned competitor with two decades of experience spanning two countries.

Campeol's rapid rise in the sport is not only driving her towards Olympic glory but is also inspiring young aspiring athletes back in Thailand. Her journey serves as a beacon of possibility for succeeding in winter sports within a tropical nation.

