Mitrovic's Triumphant Return: Late Goal Secures Victory for Al-Hilal
Aleksandar Mitrovic returned from injury to score a decisive goal in Al-Hilal's 2-0 victory over Al-Fayha in the Saudi Pro League. His goal, confirmed by VAR, secured the win and closed the gap to league leaders Al-Ittihad, narrowing the lead to four points.
Aleksandar Mitrovic made a notable comeback by scoring a late goal in Al-Hilal's 2-0 win against Al-Fayha in the Saudi Pro League.
The Serbian striker, who had been sidelined for two months due to a hamstring injury, capitalized on a close-range opportunity in the 89th minute, bringing his season tally to 13 goals in 14 matches. Mohamed Kanno initially opened the scoring for Al-Hilal.
Mitrovic's return not only boosted his team morally but also strategically, as Al-Hilal now trails league leaders Al-Ittihad by just four points.
