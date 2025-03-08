Mitrovic's Triumphant Return: Late Goal Secures Victory for Al-Hilal

Aleksandar Mitrovic made a notable comeback by scoring a late goal in Al-Hilal's 2-0 win against Al-Fayha in the Saudi Pro League.

The Serbian striker, who had been sidelined for two months due to a hamstring injury, capitalized on a close-range opportunity in the 89th minute, bringing his season tally to 13 goals in 14 matches. Mohamed Kanno initially opened the scoring for Al-Hilal.

Mitrovic's return not only boosted his team morally but also strategically, as Al-Hilal now trails league leaders Al-Ittihad by just four points.

