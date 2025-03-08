Left Menu

Mitrovic's Triumphant Return: Late Goal Secures Victory for Al-Hilal

Aleksandar Mitrovic returned from injury to score a decisive goal in Al-Hilal's 2-0 victory over Al-Fayha in the Saudi Pro League. His goal, confirmed by VAR, secured the win and closed the gap to league leaders Al-Ittihad, narrowing the lead to four points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 05:59 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 05:59 IST
Aleksandar Mitrovic made a notable comeback by scoring a late goal in Al-Hilal's 2-0 win against Al-Fayha in the Saudi Pro League.

The Serbian striker, who had been sidelined for two months due to a hamstring injury, capitalized on a close-range opportunity in the 89th minute, bringing his season tally to 13 goals in 14 matches. Mohamed Kanno initially opened the scoring for Al-Hilal.

Mitrovic's return not only boosted his team morally but also strategically, as Al-Hilal now trails league leaders Al-Ittihad by just four points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

