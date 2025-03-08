Griekspoor Stuns Zverev in Epic Indian Wells Battle

Tallon Griekspoor pulled off a stunning upset at Indian Wells, defeating top seed Alexander Zverev 4-6 7-6(5) 7-6(4) in a marathon second-round encounter. The Dutchman celebrated on the court after converting his sixth match point to end the gripping three-hour affair.

Overcoming previous losses against Zverev, the victory marked Griekspoor's first win against a top five player in 19 attempts. He expressed his delight, stating, "It was such a mental battle to beat him." The win sets Griekspoor up for a third-round clash against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Zverev admitted his disappointment and form struggles post-match, saying, "I'm just not playing good tennis at the moment." The world number two acknowledged the need to regroup and regain his form following recent setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)