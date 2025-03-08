Left Menu

Griekspoor Stuns Zverev in Epic Indian Wells Battle

Tallon Griekspoor defeated top seed Alexander Zverev in a thrilling second round at Indian Wells. After nearly three hours, Griekspoor clinched the victory, marking his first win over a top five opponent. He will face Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard next. Zverev's struggle with form continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 08:13 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 08:13 IST
Griekspoor Stuns Zverev in Epic Indian Wells Battle

Tallon Griekspoor pulled off a stunning upset at Indian Wells, defeating top seed Alexander Zverev 4-6 7-6(5) 7-6(4) in a marathon second-round encounter. The Dutchman celebrated on the court after converting his sixth match point to end the gripping three-hour affair.

Overcoming previous losses against Zverev, the victory marked Griekspoor's first win against a top five player in 19 attempts. He expressed his delight, stating, "It was such a mental battle to beat him." The win sets Griekspoor up for a third-round clash against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Zverev admitted his disappointment and form struggles post-match, saying, "I'm just not playing good tennis at the moment." The world number two acknowledged the need to regroup and regain his form following recent setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025