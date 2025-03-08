Left Menu

Goalkeeper's Reckless Kick Sparks Controversy and Extended Ban

Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts faced a six-game suspension after kicking Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta, who required 25 stitches. Following the incident, Roberts received threats while firmly denying intentional harm. The FA deemed the standard penalty insufficient, doubling his ban. Mateta is recovering and may return for the FA Cup quarterfinal.

  Country:
  • United Kingdom

Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts received a six-game suspension after his dangerous play during an FA Cup match, resulting in an injury to Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta. The incident, which occurred last weekend, led to a severe laceration on Mateta's ear, necessitating 25 stitches and causing significant concern among officials and fans alike.

The Football Association (FA) deemed the standard three-game punishment for a red card insufficient, hence extending Roberts' ban. Roberts expressed his devastation over the event and the subsequent abusive messages he received. He clarified that he had no intention of harming Mateta and expressed regret for the incident.

Mateta, who was taken to the hospital but has since been discharged, is missing the upcoming Premier League match but might return for the FA Cup quarterfinal. Crystal Palace representatives criticized the severity of Roberts' challenge, highlighting its uncommon nature. Meanwhile, Roberts has reached out to Mateta to ensure his well-being.

