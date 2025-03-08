Thomas Bach: Navigating a New World Order in Sports

Thomas Bach, the outgoing President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), reflects on his tenure during a period defined by significant challenges and transformative changes, as he prepares to leave his post ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Bach navigated the IOC through tumultuous times, including the global pandemic's impact on the Games and controversies surrounding Russian doping and military activities. Despite these challenges, Bach has maintained a focus on promoting gender equality and inclusivity among participating nations.

Looking forward, Bach expresses confidence in the Olympics' potential to unite global communities through sports, despite political and social tensions. His successor will inherit a financially stable IOC with Olympic hosts that seem reliable, yet they will face the ongoing challenge of maintaining the Games' integrity and accessibility to all.

