Ottis Gibson Joins Kolkata Knight Riders as Assistant Coach

Kolkata Knight Riders have appointed Ottis Gibson as their assistant coach for the upcoming IPL season. A former West Indian fast bowler, Gibson has extensive coaching experience, having served with England and South Africa's national teams and led West Indies to a World T20 title.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) announced the addition of Ottis Gibson as their assistant coach ahead of the new Indian Premier League season, which starts on March 22.

Ottis Gibson, a seasoned former fast bowler from Barbados, brings a wealth of experience to the team. During his playing career, he claimed over 650 first-class wickets and represented the West Indies in Tests and ODIs from 1995 to 1999. After retiring, he transitioned into coaching, notably serving as the England Cricket Team's bowling coach in two separate stints and head coaching roles for the West Indies and the South African teams.

His coaching credentials include leading the West Indies to their first ICC World T20 title in 2012. Gibson will join a robust support staff at KKR, which includes mentor Dwayne Bravo, head coach Chandrakant Pandit, and bowling coach Bharat Arun.

