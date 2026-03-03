West Indies Cricket Team's Return Delayed Amid Gulf Region Security Concerns

The West Indies cricket team's departure from India has been postponed due to international airspace restrictions prompted by security concerns in the Gulf Region, Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed Monday.

In an official statement, CWI highlighted that these restrictions result directly from the security threats brought by military action in the Gulf, impacting several flight routes and forcing airlines to adjust schedules for safety.

Cricket West Indies vowed that the safety and well-being of players, coaching staff, and officials are top priorities. 'CWI is working closely with the International Cricket Council (ICC), relevant government authorities, and airline partners to facilitate the earliest safe travel for the squad and support staff,' the statement added.

Currently, the West Indies team is safely accommodated in India, with the board closely monitoring the evolving situation. Fans and stakeholders are being updated as confirmed travel plans emerge. The delay follows the West Indies' exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup after a five-wicket loss against India in their final Super Eight match in Kolkata.

Despite an unbeaten run in the league stage, the Caribbean team faltered in the Super Eights, missing the semi-finals. Their final match saw West Indies post a total of 195/4, with notable contributions from Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, and a 76-run partnership between Jason Holder and Rovman Powell. India's bowling, spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah, restricted the score, and the hosts chased down the total thanks to a dominant innings from Sanju Samson.

(With inputs from agencies.)