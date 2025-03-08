Rohit Sharma, celebrated for his integrity and support, is projected to steer India to an ICC Champions Trophy victory against New Zealand in Dubai, according to T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav. He lauds Sharma's team-first mentality and inspiring leadership.

Suryakumar emphasizes the importance of a relaxed dugout, reflective of a strong team spirit. He advises teammates to play aggressively, advocating for a fearless approach that values either winning or learning from games.

He praised his relationship with coach Gautam Gambhir, emphasizing Gambhir's guidance on leadership. Furthermore, with renewed zeal, Mumbai Indians look forward to a promising IPL season, fueled by past odd-year successes.

