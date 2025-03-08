Haryana's Golden Triumph at Federation Cup Wrestling

In an impressive display of strength and skill, Haryana wrestlers emerged as the dominant force on the first day of the Federation Cup Senior Wrestling competition, clinching nine out of fifteen gold medals.

The competition, held over the weekend, featured bouts across ten weight categories in men's freestyle and five in women's wrestling. Haryana's athletes made a clean sweep, winning six golds in men's freestyle categories and three in women's events.

Notable winners from Haryana's men's freestyle team included Sujeet (65kg), Sagar Jaglan (86kg), Udit (61kg), Suraj (79kg), Vishal Kali Raman (70kg), and Sahil Jaglan (97kg). In the women's wrestling, the gold medalists were Ankush (50kg), Nishu (55kg), and Mahdi Lather (68kg).

(With inputs from agencies.)