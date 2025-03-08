Mohammed Shami: India's Pace Ace Gears Up for ICC Final Showdown

As India braces for a face-off against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy final at Dubai, the spotlight falls on Mohammed Shami, a core figure in India's pace lineup. Former cricketer Manoj Tiwary hailed Shami's relentless pursuit of excellence, especially after his recent return from injury.

In a conversation with ANI, Tiwary observed, "Shami is 'hungry' as he was not playing after returning from the injury. When a senior player returns, there's always that hunger. He has art in his hands." This hunger has driven Shami to become a pivotal match-winner throughout the tournament.

Standing on the cusp of breaking Zaheer Khan's record for most wickets by an Indian in ICC knockout ODIs, Shami's figures speak volumes. With eight wickets from four games at an average of 19.87, his role in the final is crucial. Shami's overall record stands tall with 63 wickets at an average of 14.33, making him a dependable asset in India's ICC aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)