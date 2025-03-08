UP Warriorz Triumphs in Women's Premier League Showdown

UP Warriorz clinched a thrilling victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women's Premier League cricket match held on Saturday.

Georgia Voll led the charge for UP Warriorz, remaining unbeaten with an impressive 99 runs. Richa Ghosh stood out for Bengaluru, scoring a notable 69 runs in a valiant attempt.

On the bowling front, Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma took center stage by claiming three wickets each, proving to be instrumental in securing the win for UP Warriorz.

(With inputs from agencies.)