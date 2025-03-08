UP Warriorz Triumphs in Women's Premier League Showdown
UP Warriorz defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an exhilarating Women's Premier League cricket match. Top scorers were Georgia Voll for UP with 99 not out and Richa Ghosh for Bengaluru with 69. Key bowlers included Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma, who took three wickets each, sealing the victory.
UP Warriorz clinched a thrilling victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women's Premier League cricket match held on Saturday.
Georgia Voll led the charge for UP Warriorz, remaining unbeaten with an impressive 99 runs. Richa Ghosh stood out for Bengaluru, scoring a notable 69 runs in a valiant attempt.
On the bowling front, Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma took center stage by claiming three wickets each, proving to be instrumental in securing the win for UP Warriorz.
