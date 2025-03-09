Wales Eyes Resurgence Against England: A Tale of Determination
Interim Wales coach Matt Sherratt speaks of optimism as Wales prepares to face England, despite a record 16 consecutive losses. Their recent performance against Scotland showed promise, hinting at a possible turnaround. Sherratt remains determined to strategize and inspire his team as they continue their Six Nations journey.
Interim Wales coach Matt Sherratt is maintaining a focus on resilience as his team gears up to face England in Cardiff next week. Despite a record-extending 16th consecutive loss in a 35-29 defeat to Scotland, Sherratt sees glimmers of hope in the team's improved second-half performance at Murrayfield.
The Welsh side finds themselves in a challenging position, joining Italy as the first Tier-1 nations to have lost 16 games in a row during the professional era. Sherratt, however, attributes the loss partly to Scotland's prowess, noting key areas where Wales can build and improve.
With a recent loss to Ireland still in their minds, Sherratt looks to the England match as an opportunity for redemption. He emphasizes a strategic approach, learning from past mistakes, as the team seeks to break their losing streak and make a definitive statement on home soil.
