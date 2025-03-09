Left Menu

Wales Eyes Resurgence Against England: A Tale of Determination

Interim Wales coach Matt Sherratt speaks of optimism as Wales prepares to face England, despite a record 16 consecutive losses. Their recent performance against Scotland showed promise, hinting at a possible turnaround. Sherratt remains determined to strategize and inspire his team as they continue their Six Nations journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Edinburgh | Updated: 09-03-2025 02:04 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 02:04 IST
Wales Eyes Resurgence Against England: A Tale of Determination
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Interim Wales coach Matt Sherratt is maintaining a focus on resilience as his team gears up to face England in Cardiff next week. Despite a record-extending 16th consecutive loss in a 35-29 defeat to Scotland, Sherratt sees glimmers of hope in the team's improved second-half performance at Murrayfield.

The Welsh side finds themselves in a challenging position, joining Italy as the first Tier-1 nations to have lost 16 games in a row during the professional era. Sherratt, however, attributes the loss partly to Scotland's prowess, noting key areas where Wales can build and improve.

With a recent loss to Ireland still in their minds, Sherratt looks to the England match as an opportunity for redemption. He emphasizes a strategic approach, learning from past mistakes, as the team seeks to break their losing streak and make a definitive statement on home soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025