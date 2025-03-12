Day 6 Dominations: Teams Rise in Yuva All Stars Championship 2025

In a thrilling Day 6 of the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025, Sonipat Spartans, Yuva Yoddhas, UP Falcons, and Jaipur Pink Cubs secured significant victories at the Vandana Kartaria Indoor Stadium, dramatically altering the leaderboard.

The Yuva Yoddhas delivered a commanding 55-27 win over the Kurukshetra Warriors. Shivam Singh led the charge with 14 raid points, while Sonu Rathee excelled in defense. Yoddhas' victory propels them to the top of Pool B with 25 points, showcasing a remarkable turnaround from earlier losses to the same rival.

Sonipat Spartans stunned the Junior Steelers with a 49-32 win, led by Ankit Kumar Rana and Akash Deshwal. In another encounter, UP Falcons overpowered Palani Tuskers 46-30, thanks to standout raiders Arjun Sirohi and Kunal Bhati. Finally, Jaipur Pink Cubs edged out Warriorz K.C. 39-36, bolstered by Anil's 18 raid points, claiming the top spot in Pool A.

