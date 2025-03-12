Left Menu

Patrice Motsepe's Unopposed Victory: A New Era for African Football

Patrice Motsepe was re-elected unopposed as the Confederation of African Football president, securing a second term. Samuel Eto’o gained a seat on the executive committee after a successful appeal. The congress in Cairo saw several unopposed elections, marking significant leadership changes in African football governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:21 IST
Patrice Motsepe's Unopposed Victory: A New Era for African Football
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a notable event for African football governance, Patrice Motsepe has been re-elected unopposed as the president of the Confederation of African Football during the organization's congress held in Cairo. With his leadership extended for another four years, Motsepe's unchallenged candidacy underscores his broad support, backed prominently by FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Amid these developments, Samuel Eto'o, a celebrated footballer and current president of the Cameroon Football Federation, has successfully secured a position on the executive committee representing central Africa. His election follows a victorious appeal against a previous exclusion by CAF's governance committee, underlining Eto'o's resilient ascent in football administration.

The congress also saw other significant appointments, with Mustapha Ishola Raji retaining his seat and newcomers from various African nations joining the executive committee. This assembly marks a period of substantial change for the leadership of the Confederation of African Football, poised for future endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025