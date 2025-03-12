Left Menu

Mithali Raj Applauds RCB's WPL Triumph Over MI

Former Indian captain Mithali Raj lauded Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory against Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League. RCB's win not only uplifted their morale but also secured Delhi Capitals a direct final spot. RCB's batting and disciplined bowling contributed to their triumph over MI by 11 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:25 IST
Mithali Raj Applauds RCB's WPL Triumph Over MI
RCB team (Photo: @wplt20/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricket captain Mithali Raj praised the remarkable performance of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after their victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Women's Premier League. Not only did RCB's win boost their confidence, but it also ensured that the Delhi Capitals earned a direct berth in the final.

RCB's batting lineup was particularly commendable, with Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, and Georgia Wareham driving the team to a formidable total of 199 runs. Mithali Raj highlighted the pivotal contribution of the team's bowling department, which restricted MI to 188/9, ensuring an 11-run victory.

Looking forward to the upcoming eliminator match between MI and Gujarat Giants, Raj anticipates a strategic showdown, particularly noting the importance of the toss in determining the match's outcome. Both teams have demonstrated their prowess in both defending and chasing totals, adding to the high stakes of this crucial encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025