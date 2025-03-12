Mithali Raj Applauds RCB's WPL Triumph Over MI
Former Indian captain Mithali Raj lauded Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory against Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League. RCB's win not only uplifted their morale but also secured Delhi Capitals a direct final spot. RCB's batting and disciplined bowling contributed to their triumph over MI by 11 runs.
Former Indian cricket captain Mithali Raj praised the remarkable performance of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after their victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Women's Premier League. Not only did RCB's win boost their confidence, but it also ensured that the Delhi Capitals earned a direct berth in the final.
RCB's batting lineup was particularly commendable, with Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, and Georgia Wareham driving the team to a formidable total of 199 runs. Mithali Raj highlighted the pivotal contribution of the team's bowling department, which restricted MI to 188/9, ensuring an 11-run victory.
Looking forward to the upcoming eliminator match between MI and Gujarat Giants, Raj anticipates a strategic showdown, particularly noting the importance of the toss in determining the match's outcome. Both teams have demonstrated their prowess in both defending and chasing totals, adding to the high stakes of this crucial encounter.
