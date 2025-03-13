Left Menu

Japan's Squad Selection: Hiroki Ito and Ayase Ueda Return for World Cup Qualifiers

Hiroki Ito and Ayase Ueda are back in Japan's squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Both players, affected by injuries, have been recalled by coach Hajime Moriyasu. Japan leads Group C, aiming for victory to secure a World Cup spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 13-03-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 13:04 IST
Japan's Squad Selection: Hiroki Ito and Ayase Ueda Return for World Cup Qualifiers
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a strategic move, coach Hajime Moriyasu has recalled Hiroki Ito and Ayase Ueda for Japan's squad in the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers. After recovering from injuries, both players are expected to fortify the team's path to qualification.

Japan's squad holds a strong position with a nine-point lead in Asian qualifying Group C. Victories against Bahrain and Saudi Arabia this month could secure a spot for Japan in the World Cup finals for the eighth consecutive time.

While top players like Wataru Endo and Kaoru Mitoma, who play for European clubs, bolster the team's strength, the absence of Koki Ogawa and Koki Machida due to injuries may pose challenges. However, experienced defenders and a solid midfield give Japan a fighting chance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025