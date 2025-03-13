Japan's Squad Selection: Hiroki Ito and Ayase Ueda Return for World Cup Qualifiers

In a strategic move, coach Hajime Moriyasu has recalled Hiroki Ito and Ayase Ueda for Japan's squad in the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers. After recovering from injuries, both players are expected to fortify the team's path to qualification.

Japan's squad holds a strong position with a nine-point lead in Asian qualifying Group C. Victories against Bahrain and Saudi Arabia this month could secure a spot for Japan in the World Cup finals for the eighth consecutive time.

While top players like Wataru Endo and Kaoru Mitoma, who play for European clubs, bolster the team's strength, the absence of Koki Ogawa and Koki Machida due to injuries may pose challenges. However, experienced defenders and a solid midfield give Japan a fighting chance.

(With inputs from agencies.)