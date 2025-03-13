Isack Hadjar: 'Petit Prost' Prepares for Melbourne F1 Showdown

Isack Hadjar, the promising French driver dubbed 'Petit Prost,' is gearing up for his inaugural Formula 1 race at the season opener in Melbourne, Australia. Despite a limited 500 laps in a Grand Prix car, Hadjar's confidence remains undeterred due to his impressive performance in F2, where he clinched four victories.

The 20-year-old newcomer, who has notably fewer F1 practice sessions under his belt, believes his achievements last year in F2 and testing sessions with Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls are sufficient preparation for the upcoming challenge. He is aware of the demanding nature of Melbourne's track compared to the easier circuits of Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.

Hadjar acknowledges the gap in collective racing experience among the six F1 rookies but asserts that real racing situations teach essential skills, beyond solo practice laps. With fond memories of his F2 triumph in Melbourne, Hadjar approaches the Grand Prix weekend with a mix of anticipation and self-assuredness.

