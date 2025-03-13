Left Menu

Controversy Strikes: PCB Faces Backlash Over Match Fee Reductions

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has ordered a review of the decision to reduce match fees for players in the National T20 Championship. This move led to widespread criticism. Fans and critics speculate financial issues at PCB, worsened by disrupted schedules and cutbacks in players' facilities and contracts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 13-03-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 15:56 IST
Controversy Strikes: PCB Faces Backlash Over Match Fee Reductions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has intervened amid mounting backlash over the decision to slash match fees for players in the National T20 Championship. The move, initiated by PCB's domestic department, sparked significant discontent among cricket fans and analysts alike.

The controversy comes as discussions around Pakistan's domestic cricket schedule and structure intensify. Earlier disruptions, such as the abrupt cessation of the National Under-19 Championship, have fueled concerns about over-age player selections and logistical problems.

Reports indicate cuts in player facilities, reduced hotel standards, and terminated contracts, allegedly necessitated by unbudgeted domestic cricket events. Critics and fans continue to question the board's financial health, urging transparency and corrective measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025