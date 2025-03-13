Controversy Strikes: PCB Faces Backlash Over Match Fee Reductions

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has intervened amid mounting backlash over the decision to slash match fees for players in the National T20 Championship. The move, initiated by PCB's domestic department, sparked significant discontent among cricket fans and analysts alike.

The controversy comes as discussions around Pakistan's domestic cricket schedule and structure intensify. Earlier disruptions, such as the abrupt cessation of the National Under-19 Championship, have fueled concerns about over-age player selections and logistical problems.

Reports indicate cuts in player facilities, reduced hotel standards, and terminated contracts, allegedly necessitated by unbudgeted domestic cricket events. Critics and fans continue to question the board's financial health, urging transparency and corrective measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)