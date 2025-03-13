Left Menu

Ireland Eyes Redemption in Six Nations Clash Against Italy

Ireland's rugby team heads to Italy with a revised lineup in the hope of keeping their Six Nations title dreams afloat. Following a heavy defeat by France, key players like Jack Crowley and Garry Ringrose return, with interim coach Simon Easterby making tactical selections to secure a vital victory.

In an effort to rejuvenate their Six Nations campaign, Ireland is heading to Italy with a refreshed squad this Saturday. Key players such as flyhalf Jack Crowley and midfielder Garry Ringrose return to the pitch, aiming for the high-scoring performance necessary to stay in the championship race.

Following their recent setback against France, interim coach Simon Easterby has strategically retained most frontline players. Jack Conan and James Ryan have been selected over Joe McCarthy and Peter O'Mahony for the upcoming match, with Crowley reclaiming his role at flyhalf after relinquishing it to young Sam Prendergast earlier in the series.

In other lineup changes, Tadhg Furlong is set to return from injury as a substitute, joined by potential second-cap winner Jack Boyle. Veterans Peter O'Mahony and Conor Murray are included among the replacements, as they, alongside Cian Healy, prepare for retirement from international play after the championship concludes.

