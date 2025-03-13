Sports Highlights: Major Deals, Injuries, and Olympic Updates

The sports landscape is bustling with notable updates as Olympic media rights, player trades, and injury reports dominate headlines. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has extended its partnership with NBCUniversal, securing a $3 billion media rights deal through 2036. This extension is a substantial boost for the Olympic Movement's financial stability.

On the trading front, the NFL and MLB have witnessed significant player movements, including the New York Mets' decision to shut down Jeff McNeil due to an oblique strain, affecting Opening Day plans. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals signed Phil Maton, and Mason Rudolph rejoins the Steelers on a two-year contract.

In golf, Bubba Watson remains vocal about LIV Golf players' qualification for major tournaments amidst the evolving landscape. With player injuries affecting team dynamics, as seen with New Jersey Devils' Dougie Hamilton, and the release of veteran Patriots center David Andrews, the sports world continues to evolve with each new development.

(With inputs from agencies.)