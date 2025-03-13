Scotland's Bid to Shake Up Six Nations with Paris Showdown
Scotland's coach Gregor Townsend is optimistic about his team's prospects in facing France in a decisive Six Nations match in Paris. Despite France needing the win for the title, Townsend believes past performances against the leaders inspire confidence for a potential upset.
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend is confident ahead of their crucial Six Nations match against France in Paris. The game, set to be played in a charged atmosphere, could decide the championship for France, but Scotland aims to spoil their party.
Townsend, speaking at a press conference, highlighted his team's recent strong performances against France, suggesting these could empower the squad to rise to the occasion. He noted that playing at Stade de France always poses a significant challenge due to the high stakes involved.
Scotland, with only a slim chance to win the tournament, seeks to make a statement with this match. Townsend emphasized the importance of focusing on their game plan and maintaining collective effort for the entire duration of the match.
(With inputs from agencies.)
