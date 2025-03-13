Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Triumph in Women's Premier League Eliminator

Mumbai Indians achieved a dominant victory over Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League Eliminator with a score of 213/4. Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt stood out with 77 runs each. In response, Gujarat Giants managed just 166 in 19.2 overs, with Hayley Matthews taking three crucial wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 23:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling encounter on Thursday, Mumbai Indians emerged victorious in the Women's Premier League Eliminator against Gujarat Giants. With a noteworthy display, Mumbai Indian's batting lineup amassed a formidable total of 213/4, highlighted by compelling contributions of 77 runs each by Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Gujarat Giants, faced with a daunting chase, crumbled under pressure as they were bundled out for 166 within 19.2 overs. Hayley Matthews shone with the ball, claiming three vital wickets that were pivotal in securing the win for Mumbai Indians.

The victory not only exemplified the stellar performance of the Mumbai Indians team but also set a high standard as they move forward in the tournament. Gujarat Giants, despite their efforts, were unable to counter the fierce lineup fielded by Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

