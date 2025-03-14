Controversy Surrounds BFI Elections: Anurag Thakur's Candidacy Blocked

In a dramatic turn of events, Anurag Thakur's name was excluded from the electoral college for the upcoming Boxing Federation of India elections, leaving his political ambitions in the boxing arena thwarted. The final decision came after deliberation from retired Justice R.K. Gauba, the returning officer, who held Thakur's nomination as ineligible.

Despite attempts by BFI Secretary Hemanta Kalita to include Thakur's name in an alternative electoral list, the order stated the list could not be acted upon. This was due to adherence to the National Sports Code and a prior notice specifying eligibility based on the election of bonafide members during the authorized AGM of affiliated state units with the BFI.

As the situation unfolds, the faction supporting Thakur is likely to pursue legal remedies. With the nomination window closing on March 16, and the final candidate list to be unveiled on March 22, potential changes in the line-up await resolution with significant implications for the slated March 28 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)