Leclerc Leads the Pack in Thrilling Australian F1 Opening Practice

In the second free practice of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc topped the charts with Lewis Hamilton trailing in fifth place. With multiple incidents and challenges for rookie drivers, the session showcased fierce competition and notable performances, including encouraging results for Racing Bulls.

Updated: 14-03-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 12:09 IST
Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc made a commanding start at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix's opening practice, setting the fastest lap in the second session. His new Ferrari teammate, Lewis Hamilton, lagged behind in fifth place, a significant improvement from his earlier 12th position.

The Albert Park circuit saw intense competition with McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris trailing behind Leclerc. Yuki Tsunoda took an impressive fourth, highlighting a promising day for Racing Bulls. Defending champion Max Verstappen, however, could only manage seventh for Red Bull.

The practice also presented challenges for rookies like Oliver Bearman and Jack Doohan, with Bearman's significant track exit inadvertently halting the second session briefly. Despite difficulties, drivers showcased resilience, marking a thrilling start to the championship season.

