Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals Set for Epic Women's Premier League Final Clash

The stage is set for a thrilling Women's Premier League final as Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals prepare for a high-stakes showdown on Saturday. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews have been standout performers for Mumbai, who look to clinch their second title.

Delhi Capitals, captained by the legendary Meg Lanning, aim to end their long wait for a WPL trophy. The team reached the final with a strong net run rate and relies heavily on their formidable bowling line-up, featuring stars like Jess Jonassen and Shikha Pandey.

Mumbai's batting depth gives them an edge, though Delhi's Shafali Verma will be a crucial player to watch in the Powerplay. This final promises unpredictability and excitement under the lights at Brabourne Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)