Laura Wolvaardt Calls for More Women's Test Cricket
South Africa's cricket captain Laura Wolvaardt advocates for more women's test cricket, pointing out the limited test matches played in the last two decades. She highlights the influence of domestic leagues like India's WPL and Australia's Big Bash in the sport's development and calls for similar leagues in South Africa.
South Africa's cricket captain, Laura Wolvaardt, is calling for more women's test cricket at the elite level, emphasizing the format as the sport's pinnacle. In an interview with Reuters, she highlighted the rarity of women's test series, noting only 26 have taken place over the past two decades.
While countries like England, Australia, India, and South Africa have participated in these matches, notable cricketing nations such as New Zealand, Pakistan, and West Indies have been absent. Wolvaardt expressed disappointment at the gap and advocated for these test matches to feature more prominently in the calendar.
Beyond the international stage, Wolvaardt praised domestic competitions like India's Women's Premier League and Australia's Women's Big Bash League, which have significantly developed the women's game. She stressed the need for similar leagues in South Africa to foster growth and skill development locally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jess Jonassen Dominates in Delhi Capitals' Triumph Over Mumbai Indians in WPL
Delhi Capitals Surge to WPL's Top Spot with Commanding Victory
Delhi Capitals Triumph Over Mumbai Indians in Women's Premier League Clash
Delhi Capitals Opt to Bowl First in Key WPL Clash Against Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals Set to Challenge RCB in WPL Showdown