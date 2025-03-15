Nitish Kumar Reddy Set to Join Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2025

Nitish Kumar Reddy, the all-rounder, is prepared to rejoin the Sunrisers Hyderabad team for the IPL 2025 season after recovering from a lingering side strain injury.

Reports indicate that Nitish successfully completed all mandatory fitness assessments, with approval from BCCI's physios, ahead of his return to competitive cricket.

Having had impactful performances on previous tours, including a notable century in Australia, Nitish will bolster the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad as they face Rajasthan Royals in their opening match.

(With inputs from agencies.)